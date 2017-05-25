IT sector showing accelerated progress with turnover of $3.1 b

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The information technology sector is

exhibiting accelerated progress with total turnover of $3.1

billion, inclluding both exports and domestic revenue.

According to the Economic Survey released by Finance Minister

Ishaq Dar here on Thursday, the broadband penetration has jumped

from a mere 3.7 million to 40.7 million subscribers.

Through enabling policies and auction spectrum for next

generation mobile services, the IT and Telecom sectors are expanding

and generating new jobs as businesses utilize modern ICTs, such as e-commerce, e-banking, e-health, e-education and business related

to IT applications.

The dynamically evolving Information and Communication

Technologies (ICTs) hold crucial importance globally as one of the

key sectors in terms of powering economies, acting as a catalyst of

change and enablement across all other sectors.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication

(MOIT&T) is maximizing its efforts for expanding both IT and Telecom

sectors in tandem.

A policy directive for auction of unsold 2*10 MHz of frequency

spectrum in 1800 MHz band was issued on March 27, 2017 whereby

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been entrusted to

undertaken transparent auction process.

The base price for the said spectrum has been set at $295

million and all existing cellular mobile operators (CMOs) as well as

new players are eligible to participate in the auction.

Telecom sector showed positive growth during the first two

quarters of FY 2016-17. Total teledensity reached 72.36 percent at

the end of Mach, 2017, as compared to 70.81 percent at the end of

last fiscal year. The prime driver of increased teledensity is the

growth in cellular mobile subscribers.

Revenues from telecom sector reached an estimated Rs 234.9

billion during the first two quarters of FY 2016-17. The commercial

launch of 3G and 4G LTE services has opened new opportunities for

revenue generation for the mobile operators.

Availability of 3G and 4G services enabled development of new

applications and data base services and people of Pakistan are

quickly adapting to these new technologies and services.