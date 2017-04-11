IT Ministry working to make a Digital Pakistan; Anusha

RAWALPINDI, April 11 (APP): The Ministry of Information Technology was working towards making a digital Pakistan as digital economy through IT, freelancing work, ecommerce and mobile apps was the future of Pakistan.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha

Rahman in a function organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in connection with third ICT Awards (Information Communication Technology Awards)ceremony held at a local hotel here on Tuesday.

The minister said Pakistan had achieved remarkable achievement in the

field of IT. We were 3% on broadband penetration in 2014, now it has jumped up to 27%.

The IT ministry was working on testing of 5G, being the first country in

Asia. Pakistan recently won GSMA award and ranked No 3, she added.

She said freelancing industry had 100 million dollar documented industry in Pakistan and potential was more than one billion dollar, she added.

The minister said the Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT) had

partnered with Microsoft Corporation to increase access for all to learn computer and communication skills.

She also referred to the deteriorating financial condition of Pakistan

in 2013 where we were facing extreme load shedding, terrorism and low foreign reserves and the world was predicting that this country would default.

The consistency in national policies had resulted in increased

investment in the country, adding Pakistan was now more secure and peaceful as compared to the year 2013.

She also appreciated the role of RCCI for promoting IT culture in the

industrial sector and entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal said that IT

industry was having market share of approximately $3 billion in Pakistan and twin cities had 40 percent share of the total business of IT in the country as many multinational companies had established their offices here.

RCCI ICT AWARDS aims at honoring Pakistani companies at the cutting

edge of technology innovation as well as leading professionals.

Earlier, the minister distributed awards among the companies including

Pakistan Ordinance Factory,Rescue 1122,

Trillium Information Security Systems, NetSol Technologies Inc.

Telenor Pakistan ,NetSol Technologies Inc, Shifa International Hospital Ltd and others.

Chairman PTA Ismail Shah,Mayor city Sardar Naseem, MD Pakistan Software export board (PSEB), CEOs of leading IT and Telecom companies, government officials and members of the RCCI executive committee were also present on the occasion.