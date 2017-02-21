IT ministry deliberates on auction of mobile services spectrum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman on Friday chaired a meeting for detailed deliberation on the unsold Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) Spectrum.

This was the third meeting of the Advisory Committee for the auction.

The meeting was attended by Secretary IT Rizwan Bashir Khan, Chairman PTA Syed Ismail Shah, members of Advisory Committee, senior officials of Ministry of IT and Telecom, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law and Justice, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Frequency Allocation Board (FAB).

Chairman PTA apprised the Advisory committee regarding different recommendations and suggestions mentioned in consultant report as well as internal PTA analysis on global price benchmark.

The committee unanimously decided to have further comparative study of benchmarking from local and regional telecom markets.

Therefore, a sub-committee headed by Chairman PTA was constituted.

This sub-committee will analyze the regional and global markets, which have gone through spectrum auction in recent past and on the basis of their comparative study, the sub-committee will submit its report to the main spectrum advisory committee for consideration and further necessary action.

Anusha Rehman stressed the need for early completion of comparative analysis so that process of spectrum auction could be completed.

She further said it was the utmost priority of the government to ensure that the upcoming spectrum auction was done in a transparent, competitive and an efficient manner as usual, to achieve optimum benefits for Pakistanis, comprising of some 60% thriving youth population.

While considering the rapidly growing broadband penetration in Pakistan, the upcoming spectrum auction has become more attractive for mobile broadband market and telecom operators, the minister added.

The minister reiterated the resolve of the government to keep focus on accelerated digitization through proliferation of broadband, adding auction of frequency spectrum will infuse more energy and will provide a new boost to the telecom activities.