It is unfair to involve interior minister in business disputes: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): A spokesman of Ministry of Interior
on Monday asked people to approach proper forums in case of a
dispute, arising in some mutual business deals and avoid involving
Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and his party, Pakistan
Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) directly or indirectly in such matters.
Referring to the appeals of two business personalities that
appeared in some newspapers during the past couple of days, the
spokesman stated that it was unfair to request the minister to
settle down people’s business conflicts.
He said giving political colour to such business disputes was
also improper.
It is reality that the minister takes immediate notices on
daily basis on appeals, appearing in newspapers related to his
ministry and its subordinate departments as well as in case of some
unfair treatment meted out to underprivileged people in his
constituency.
But the minister has taken serious notice of appeals for
settling down disputes related to property, or other deals as these
set a wrong precedent, he said.
The spokesman said that such news and appeals would also
affect genuine redressal of citizens’ complaints. While the use of
newspaper lines for such purposes is also inappropriate in any
way, he added.