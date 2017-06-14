It is important to know funding source of PTI: CJ

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar

remarked that it was very important to know about the persons who

funded the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), as no document was

yet submitted before the apex court.

Chief Justice also remarked that all obligations must be fulfilled to meet justice in the instant case.

He made these remarks while leading a three-member bench hearing

alleged foreign funding to the PTI case and

seeking disqualification of Imran Khan, moved by Hanif Abbasi.

Akram Sheikh counsel for petitioner alleged that even passing

so many days PTI had failed to submit relevant record in the case.

It seemed that PTI instead of assembling documents was making new ones, he added.

He also informed the court incompliance with earlier order

that his client Hanif Abbasi showed willingness to refer the foreign

funding case to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), however ECP

should follow the direction of the apex court.

The Chief Justice said that apex court would decide what questions

would be placed in front of ECP to meet the justice.

Akram Sheikh apprised the court that yet details accounts of

Niazi Services Limited (NSL) and transaction of Jemima was not

submitted before the court.

The Chief Justice said that finding years back record might take

time however this court would probe the matter in depth.

Subsequently the bench directed PTI’s counsel to submit reply

on identical petitions moved in connection with foreign

funding to PTI within two weeks, whereas in other identical petitions

seeking disqualification of Imran Khan’s case within a week and

adjourned the case.

Earlier, on previous hearing Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar

remarked that no compromise would be made on the authorities of

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), if the commission had powers

to re-examine party funds.

The bench remarked that PTI had to satisfy regarding foreign

funding for the party, its sources and audits, adding that the

court would go to bottom of the case.

Ibrahim Satti counsel for the ECP apprised the court that for

last four years Imran Khan did not submit reply to the ECP.

Chief Justice remarked that if any party had illegal source of

funding then what would be its future.

Anwar Mansoor counsel for PTI replied that if any party had

illegal source of funding then legal action should be taken against

it, but all the PTI sources were legal.

He informed the bench that once ECP allotted election symbol

to contest election after examining its accounts then ECP could not

re-examine audited accounts.

Ibrahim Satti apprised the court that the matter was not only

in the domain of the commission, but also had the right to re-

examine the accounts of any party.

Meanwhile, Akram Sheikh counsel apprised the court that

PTI was funded by 195 corporations of California adding that all

record could be seen on an American website right now in the court

room.