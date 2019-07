WASHINGTON July 22 ,APP:A group of leading IT Entrepreneurs called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

The group included Mr. Najeeb A. Ghauri, Mr. Amir Khan, Mr. Atif Khan, Mr. Jamal Hamdani and Mr. Shahid Khan.

The group exchanged views on software development, promoting IT based solutions, digitisation and bandwidth enhancement in Pakistan.