LAHORE, Feb 26 (APP):The inaugural edition of Naseem-uddin Qureshi Memorial Football Cup will be played on March 10 here, under the aegis of Model Town Football Academy.
The event is being organised in the memory of MTFC/MTFA coach, Naseem-uddin Qureshi, who passed away in a road accident last year.
Ist Naseem-uddin Qureshi Memorial Football Cup
