ISSI organising Seminar on New Intifada in IOK on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): The Institute of Strategic Studies
Islamabad (ISSI) is organising a seminar on Monday titled, “The New
Intifada in Indian Occupied Kashmir: A Review.”
The Chief Guest at the event is Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq,
Leader of the House in Senate, said a press release on Friday.
Several distinguished speakers will also be present at the
event namely, Senator Lt. General (R) Abdul Qayyum, Ms. Mushaal
Hussein Mullick (Chairperson, Peace and Culture Organisation), Mr.
Muhammad Ali Khan (MNA, PTI), Altaf Hussein Wani (Senior Leader,
APHC), Dr. Moeed Pirzada (Anchor Person, Dunya News), Ahmer Bilal
Soofi and Ahmed Quraishi (Executive Director, YFK).
