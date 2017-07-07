ISSI organising Seminar on New Intifada in IOK on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): The Institute of Strategic Studies

Islamabad (ISSI) is organising a seminar on Monday titled, “The New

Intifada in Indian Occupied Kashmir: A Review.”

The Chief Guest at the event is Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq,

Leader of the House in Senate, said a press release on Friday.

Several distinguished speakers will also be present at the

event namely, Senator Lt. General (R) Abdul Qayyum, Ms. Mushaal

Hussein Mullick (Chairperson, Peace and Culture Organisation), Mr.

Muhammad Ali Khan (MNA, PTI), Altaf Hussein Wani (Senior Leader,

APHC), Dr. Moeed Pirzada (Anchor Person, Dunya News), Ahmer Bilal

Soofi and Ahmed Quraishi (Executive Director, YFK).