Israel’s construction of over 2,800 settlement units across West Bank Unacceptable:UK

LONDON, Dec 28 (APP):The United Kingdom (UK) government on Friday said the announcements this week by the government of Israel to

advance over 2,800 housing units in settlements in the West Bank were unacceptable and disappointing.

In a statement issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and The Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP placeholder Minister for the Middle East said such actions were illegal under the international law and call into question Israel’s

commitment to any future peace agreement with the Palestinians.

“We strongly urge Israel to cease such actions”, Alistair Burt said.