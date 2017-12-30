Israel officially announces withdrawal from UNESCO

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 30 (APP):The head of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has expressed deep regret over Israel’s decision to withdraw from the agency.

Noting the official notice from the government of Israel’s withdrawal from the agency effective on 31 December 2018, a decision which was announced on 12 October 2017, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said she was convinced that it is inside UNESCO and not outside it that States can best seek to overcome differences in the its fields of competence.

In the face of disagreements among Member States, which lead to votes for which they are responsible, engaging fully in the work of UNESCO makes possible sustained dialogue, cooperation and partnerships that are more necessary than ever and that I committed to support when I took office, Ms. Azoulay added.

In 2017, UNESCO adopted two Arab-sponsored resolutions against Israel, with one referring to Israel as “the occupying power” in Jerusalem al-Quds and the other declaring the Old City of al-Khalil (Hebron) as a Palestinian World Heritage site.

Israel announced in October its decisions to leave UNESCO. The move came just a few hours after US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert announced that US would withdraw from the Paris-based agency, citing growing arrears at UNESCO, the need for fundamental reform in it and its continuing anti-Israel bias.

Nauert added that the US withdrawal would take effect on December 31 this year.

The US also pulled out of the 195-member agency in 1984 during the administration of President Ronald Reagan, accusing it of being biased in favour of the former Soviet Union. Former US President George W. Bush rejoined UNESCO in 2003.

However, Washington stopped funding the body in 2011, after the organization recognized Palestine as a full member. The US and Israel at the time were among just 14 of 194 members that opposed the membership of Palestine in the international organization.