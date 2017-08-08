NEW YORK, Aug 8 (APP): Israel is pushing Jerusalem’s Palestinian
residents to leave their homes through a policy of systematic transfer
that violates international law, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Tuesday.
“Israel claims to treat Jerusalem as a unified city, but the reality
is effectively one set of rules for Jews and another for Palestinians,” Sarah Leah Whitson, the rights group’s Middle East director, said in a report.
Israel has stripped nearly 15,000 Palestinians of their right to live in Jerusalem since 1967: HRW
NEW YORK, Aug 8 (APP): Israel is pushing Jerusalem’s Palestinian