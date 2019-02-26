RAWALPINDI, Feb 26 (APP):Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Tuesday categorically rejected Indian claim of carrying out airstrike in Pakistani territory and killing
350 terrorists, declaring the incursion just a ‘dry run’ that was effectively repulsed by
Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
ISPR DG rejects Indian claim of airstrike in Pakistani territory
RAWALPINDI, Feb 26 (APP):Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Tuesday categorically rejected Indian claim of carrying out airstrike in Pakistani territory and killing