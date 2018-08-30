ISPR delegation visits Swat Information Deptt, FM-98

SWAT, Aug 30 (APP)::A delegation of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Malakand Division led by Captain Amir Thursday visited Swat Information Department and Pakhtunkhwa FM Radio-98.

Director Information Ghulam Hussain Ghazi received the delegation and briefed them about the government’s policy for print and electronic media besides programs of Pakthunkhwa FM Radio-98 and functioning of information department.

The delegation visited various section of Pakhtunkhwa FM

Radio-98 including studio and news sections. Captain Amir assured support of

ISPR to Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM-98 in installation of its equipment and improving the broadcast programs.

It is to mention here that the radio FM-98 was set up by

Information department with support of ISPR for entertainment of local people

and to keep them informed about news and current affairs.