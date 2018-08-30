SWAT, Aug 30 (APP)::A delegation of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Malakand Division led by Captain Amir Thursday visited Swat Information Department and Pakhtunkhwa FM Radio-98.
Director Information Ghulam Hussain Ghazi received the delegation and briefed them about the government’s policy for print and electronic media besides programs of Pakthunkhwa FM Radio-98 and functioning of information department.
The delegation visited various section of Pakhtunkhwa FM
Radio-98 including studio and news sections. Captain Amir assured support of
ISPR to Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM-98 in installation of its equipment and improving the broadcast programs.
It is to mention here that the radio FM-98 was set up by
Information department with support of ISPR for entertainment of local people
and to keep them informed about news and current affairs.
ISPR delegation visits Swat Information Deptt, FM-98
