ISPR delegation visits Swat Information Deptt, FM-98

SWAT, Aug 30 (APP)::A delegation of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Malakand Division led by Captain Amir Thursday visited Swat Information Department and Pakhtunkhwa FM Radio-98.
Director Information Ghulam Hussain Ghazi received the delegation and briefed them about the government’s policy for print and electronic media besides programs of Pakthunkhwa FM Radio-98 and functioning of information department.
The delegation visited various section of Pakhtunkhwa FM
Radio-98 including studio and news sections. Captain Amir assured support of
ISPR to Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM-98 in installation of its equipment and improving the broadcast programs.
It is to mention here that the radio FM-98 was set up by
Information department with support of ISPR for entertainment of local people
and to keep them informed about news and current affairs.