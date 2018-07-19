ISPR caution citizens about fake threat alerts on social media

RAWALPINDI, Jul 19 (APP):Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army on Thursday cautioned citizens about the fake threat alerts, being circulated on the social media quoting it (ISPR).

No such alerts are issued by ISPR. Such propaganda is an attempt to create confusion and harassment, said a statement issued here by ISPR.

The ISPR also asked citizens to watch out on this and any other such attempt through fake calls. For any clarification in future please verify the news from ISPR official web, ispr.gov.pk, the statement added.