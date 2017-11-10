Islamic countries should devise collective policy for terrorism eradication: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are playing vital role in progress of Muslim world and all Islamic countries should gather on a platform to discuss the issues such as terrorism and devise a policy for its eradication.

This was the crux of expressions of the speakers of a seminar on “Contributions of the Muslim world in creation of Pakistan: Saudi Arabia as an example” organized by International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) here on Friday.

The seminar was joined by the KSA Envoy Nawaf Al-Malki, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology ( CII), Qibla Ayaz, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Head Muslim League Z, Ejaz ul Haq, Maulana Tahir Ashrfi, IIUI President, Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, IIUI Vice President, Executive Director Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), Dr Husnul Amin, Director General Islamic Research Institute (IRI), Dr Zia ul Haq, IIUI scholars, faculty members and students.

The activity was jointly organized by IRD, IRI and Faculty of Islamic Studies of the university.

“Stability of Pakistan is stability of Muslim world, KSA and Pakistan have shared joys and grieves” Nawaf Al-Malki said.

He said the Saudi Arabia was keen to enhance its economic cooperation with Pakistan.

He also hailed CPEC and said Pakistan was heading towards the destination of prosperity with mention-able pace.

CII Chairman, Qibla Ayaz who is also a former Iqbal fellow of IIUI said the university was a visible omen of Paki-Saudi strong friendship and cooperation.

He said the KSA had always shown himself among the leading ranks for help of Pakistan either it was the matter of atomic bomb explosion or natural disasters.

Ejaz Ul Haq called upon the Muslim world to devise a strategy to curb the menace of terrorism and urged Pakistan and KSA to play further role in this regard.

He hailed the KSA for appreciating the sacrifices of Pakistan in fight against terrorism.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistanis had immense love for the land of KSA and “we are thankful to the KSA government who has provided Pakistan with dedicated personalities such as Dr Al-Draiweesh.”

Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh told in his speech that IIUI was mulling to hold an international moot on this very topic.

Talking about Pakistan and the KSA ties, he said the friendship was getting stronger and stronger with the passage of time.

The IIUI president reiterated his resolve that IIUI would remain committed to make Pakistan a country which was dreamt and wished by Qaid e Azam and Allama Iqbal.

The IRI DG discussed vision of Qaid e Azam, message of Iqbal and services of his institute, while Dr Husn ul Amin also spoke on the occasion who discussed the topic of Iqbal and Pakistan.

The seminar was also addressed by foreign faculty members of IIUI hailing from different Muslim countries. The event ended with distribution of souvenirs and later a luncheon was hosted by IIUI in the honor of the guests of seminar.