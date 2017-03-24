Islamia College Peshawar-a prestigious institution holding aloft torch of education

By Fakhar Alam

PESHAWAR, Mar 24 (APP): Holding aloft the torch

of educating the denizens of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

and Fata for over a century, Islamia College

Peshawar (ICP), which saw the Independence

Movement, had played a momentous role in

completing the mission of Quaid e Azam Muhammad

Ali Jinnah for creation of Pakistan.

Established in 1913,one travelling through the historic Jamrud Road

can’t remain unimpressed while passing under the

shadows of its tall beautiful domes, lush-green

lawns and majestic edifice of the beautiful architecture.

It reminds the visitors of the glorious and

matchless role of its students played during the

Pakistan Movement led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad

Ali Jinnah who created Pakistan in a short

period of seven years after the passage of the

historical Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940 at Lahore.

On December 11, 2015, Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif visited ICP on occasion of

completion of its centennial celebrations

reflecting his immense love for this great

educational institution and declared it his own college.

The Prime Minister had announced huge development

package of Rs1 billion for Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) and additional

Rs50 million grant for welfare of students and teachers.

“Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had an immense

love for people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa the then NWFP

and fondness for this great institution and

visited this college in 1936, 1945 and 1948 as

the first Governor General of Pakistan,” said

Professor Dr Naushad Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University.

“The people of KP had an immense love for Quaid e

Azam which they reflected with their votes in

July 1947 Referendum where PML had clinched

landslide victory by securing over 200,000 votes

and announced to become part of Pakistan,” he explained.

The love of Quaid- e- Azam, who became an honorary

member of Khyber Union debating society of the

college set up in 1936, can be judged from his

`Will written on May 30, 1939 in Bombay in

which he declared ICP, Muslim University Aligarh

and Sindh Madrassatul Islam, Karachi as among the

inheritor of his property, Naushad said.

The Quaid Trust, later paid Rs10,811,600 in

different instalments to the college and the amount was spent on the

establishment of Quaid-e-Azam College of

Commerce, University of Peshawar, construction of

Jinnah residential quarters for the college

employees, Jinnah College for Women and the newly constructed Takbeer block.

The college, which is a beautiful combination of

the Aligarh and Deoband School of Thoughts, is a

mere testimony to the greatness of its Founder,

Nawab Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan.

The idea to establish a college clicked in the

minds of Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan, leader of

Muslim League, and Sir George Roos-Keppel, the

then Chief Commissioner NWFP in early 1909 when

they met the Pathan students during their visit

to the Muslim University Aligarh,” writes

ex-principal ICP, Prof G.D. Khilji in his memoirs.

The students requested them either to construct

Frontier hostel in Aligarh or a college may be built for them in

frontier province. As a token the students raised

around sixty rupees and gave them to Roos Keppel

to form a Frontier Hostel Fund or any other project, he added.

Keppel later passed the money on to Nawab Sahib.

It was April 12, 1911

when philanthropists Ghulam Haider Khan,

Habibullah Khan, Khushal Khan, Sethi Karim Bakhsh

and Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum gathered at the house

of Abdul Karim Khan Indrabai in Peshawar.

Responding warmly to the call, Haji Karim Bakhsh

Sethi offered to build a mosque while Rahim Shah

Kakakhel promised to construct a hostel known as

Rahim Shah Ward. Abdul Karim Khan donated Rs.10,000,

Sethi Karim Bakhsh Rs.50,000 and the Nawab of Dir promised Rs.100,000.

in establishment of ICP and offered towards the college fund.

Later, a 10-member ad-hoc college committee under

the chairmanship of Col.Muhammad Aslam Khan was

setup on May 29, 1911 to table proposals for

establishment of the college. Leading Khans and

Ulema were invited and seven resolutions

including one to title to college as

‘Darul-Ulum-i-Islamia Suba-i-Sarhad’ were unanimously passed, says Khilji.

A committee was also constituted to select

suitable site for the college. The proposal to

set up the college at Wazir Bagh was rejected by

Ross Keppel to spare the place of recreation.

Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum in consultation with Ross

Keppel selected the existing place for the college. It was a

rugged tract intercepted by ancient mounds and

cut by water courses. The land chosen for the

college was the property of Khalil tribe of Tehkal.

A total of 916 kanals and seventeen marlas were

bought at Rs.30 per kanal.

The Islamia College was opened on October

1, 1913 with 26 students on roll. Sahibzada Khurshid was the first

student who got admission and later become the Governor of NWFP.

L. Tipping (1913-17) was its first Principal.

Professor Dr Zahoor Jan, Director Planning and

Development and Chairman Computer Sciences

Department ICP told APP that Rs1.4billion

development projects under PM package for ICP

have been approved by Higher Education Commission

(HEC), Planning Commission of Pakistan and Centre

Working Development Party (CDWP) and practical work would shortly start on it.

Under the PM package, he said practical work on

eight gigantic projects including state of the

art “OMICS Centre, being the first of its kind in

Pakistan where biological related research works,

DNA studies would be conducted, establishment of

IT Innovation and Industrial Centre, Social

Sciences bloc, hostel for foreign faculty

members,, housing scheme for employees and

professors, state of the art Sports Gymnasium, MA

Jinnah Library and Community Welfare Centre etc would commence shortly at ICP.

Dr Zahoor Jan said Federal Government has already

released Rs50 million for construction of the

Community Centre, adding majority of these

projects would be completed in three years while

few would be completed in four years.

The college’s clock tower, which has now

become the pride symbol of Peshawar, has for long

figured on the back of Rs.1000 currency note.

The college which has completed 100 years of its

grandeur and academic excellence in 2013 has also

attained the status of a public sector university

for quenching the thirst of education from kindergarten to doctorate level.