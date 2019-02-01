Islamabad United: The most successful HBL PSL side

LAHORE, Feb 1 (APP)-:Two-time champion of HBL Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United will kick off their title defence against Lahore Qalandars in the tournament opener in Dubai on February 14.

The match will be played following what is expected to be a sensational and eye-catching opening ceremony.

United won the first title in 2016 and second in 2018. With 19 out of 32 wins, they have the highest win percentage (59.67 per cent) in the HBL PSL.