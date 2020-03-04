Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challenge

Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Mar 4 (APP):Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs and move to the second position on the points table
with 7 points in the 7 matches after the 17th match in the HBL PSLV 2020 at the Gaddafi stadium here
on Wednesday.

Following is the Score-board between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars:

Islmabad United innings:

Luke Ronchi c Samit Patel b Mohammad Hafeez 48 (31)

Colin Munro not out 87 (59)

Shadab Khan c Samit Patel b Muhammad Faizan 7 (5)

Colin Ingram c Dunk (wk) b Salman Irshad 29 (19)

Asif Ali not out 20 (6)

Extras: 7 (b 1, lb3,w 3)

Total: 198 (for three wickets; 20 overs)

Did not bat: Rizwan Hussain, Hussain Talat, DW Steyn, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed

Fall of wickets: 1-103 (Luke Ronchi) 2-113 (Shadab Khan) 3-159 (Colin Ingram)

Bowling: Samit Patel 2-0-26-0 Usman Shinwari 4-0-31-0, Dilber Hussain 2.1-0-14-0 Salman Irshad 4-0-43-1, S Parsanna 2-0-28-0 Muhammad Faizan 3.5-0-41-1 Mohamamd Hafeez 2-0-11-1

Lahore Qalandars innings:

Chris Lynn c Rumman Raees b Steyn 0 (2)

Salman Butt c Hussain Talat b Zafar Gohar 21 (24)

Muhammad Hafeez c Hussain Talat b Akif Javed 10 (13)

BR Dunk (wk) c Ronchi (wk) Shadab Khan 25 (15)

Samit Patel c Munro b Shadab Khan 6 (8)

Sohail Akhter lbw Zafar Gohar (c) 8 (9)

Muhammad Faizan b Zafar Gohar 6 (6)

S Parsanna c Asif Ali b Rumman Raees 8 (8)

Usman Shinwari c Shadab Khan b Rumman Raees 30 (14)

Salman Irshad b Rumman Raees 1 (2)

Dilbar Hussain not out 8 (12)

Extras: 4 (w 4)

Total: 127 (all out; 18.5 overs)

Did not bat: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Chris Lynn), 2-16 (Mohammad Hafeez), 3-57 (Ben Dunk), 4-59 (Salman Butt), 5-69 (Samit Patel) 6-75(Muhammad Faizan) 7-87 (Sohail Akhter) 8-87 (SR Parsanna) 9-89 (Salman Irshad) 10-127 (Usman Shinwari)

Bowling: Dale Steyn 4-0-18-1, Rumman Raees 4-0-29-3, Akif Javed 3-0-28-1 Shadab Khan 4-0-21-2, Zafar Gohar 3-0-31-3

Result: IU won by 71 runs

Man of the Match: Colin Munro (IU)

Toss: Lahore Qalandars who elected to field first

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (Pak) and Shozab Raza (Pak)

Tv Umpire: Ranmore Martinsz (SL)

Reserve Umpire: Nasir Hussain

Match referee: Aziz ur Rehman

