Firdous Ashiq Awan, AJK PM discuss earthquake losses

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday held a meeting with Prime Minsiter (PM) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Hyder.

The losses of life and property in earthquake in Jatla town, near Mirpur were discussed in detail during the meeting.The SAPM said the government was taking all possible steps for provision of medical facilities to the injured.She said the government was standing with the Kashmiri in this hour of trial.