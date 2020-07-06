PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: July 06 – President Dr. Arif Alvi along with First Lady Mrs. Samina Alvi condoling with Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood over the death of his mother at his residence. APP July 6, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP62-06 ISLAMABAD: July 06 - President Dr. Arif Alvi along with First Lady Mrs. Samina Alvi condoling with Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood over the death of his mother at his residence. APP APP62-06