Islamabad-Frankfurt direct flight operation being considered: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday said the government was considering to start direct flight operation between Islamabad- Frankfurt to facilitate passengers.

Talking to Pakistan’s new Ambassador to Germany Dr. Muhammad Faisal, the minister stressed increasing flight operation between Pakistan and Germany, adding that few routes were cut down due to less aircrafts but now under the new ‘Aviation Policy’, five new aeroplanes were being added to PIA fleet (Pakistan International Airline) this year, said a press release.

The federal minister was of the view that addition of new airplanes would improve working and flights operation of PIA in Germany. Dr Faisal mentioned that in Germany 1.5 lakh overseas Pakistanis reside. Resumption of flight operation of Lufthansa will also be helpful in generating Pakistan’s positive image.

Apart from this Dr.Faisal also called on Secretary Aviation, Hassan Nasir Jamy and discussed avenues of increasing flight operation between Pakistan and Germany. Senior Joint Secretary,Abdul Sattar Khokar was also present in the meeting.