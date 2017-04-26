ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Islamabad club moved in semifinals of the 1st Mayor Football Cup being played here at different venues of the Federal Capital.
Islamabad club beat Tramri club by 6-5 on penalty kicks in the
quarterfinal at G-8/4 Ground. The match remained 1-1 draw in the
given time.
Islamabad club scored through Haris (69th minute) while Tramri
club scorer was Franklin (62nd minute).
The match commissioner was Shahid Siddique while referees included Chaman, Izrar and Ali. Huma club will face CDA in the other quarterfinal to be played on Thursday here at the same venue.
Islamabad club moves in semis
