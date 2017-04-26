Islamabad club moves in semis

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Islamabad club moved in semifinals of the 1st Mayor Football Cup being played here at different venues of the Federal Capital.

Islamabad club beat Tramri club by 6-5 on penalty kicks in the

quarterfinal at G-8/4 Ground. The match remained 1-1 draw in the

given time.

Islamabad club scored through Haris (69th minute) while Tramri

club scorer was Franklin (62nd minute).

The match commissioner was Shahid Siddique while referees included Chaman, Izrar and Ali. Huma club will face CDA in the other quarterfinal to be played on Thursday here at the same venue.