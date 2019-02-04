Islamabad, Boston SEZs to be included in CPEC priority list:ECC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday decided to include Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of Islamabad and Bostan in the list of priority SEZs under China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The ECC meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar.

During the meeting Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) gave a detailed presentation to the ECC on development of SEZs in the country and related issues.

The ECC decided that BOI will reduce the time-frame for approval of SEZ applications from 90 days to 45 days.