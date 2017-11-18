Islamabad beat Faisalabad in National T20 match

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):Islamabad Region beat Faisalabad Region by two wickets in the match of the National T-20 Cup 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Batting first, Faisalabad Region scored 170 runs for seven in 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan 43, Sohaib Maqsood 38, Asif Ali 22, Khurram Shahzad 37 batted well.

For Islamabad, Adil Amin 4 for 27, Muhammad Irfan Sr 2 for 22 and Umar Gul 1 for 30 took wickets.

In reply, Islamabad Region achieved the target losing eight wickets in 20 overs. Saad Ali 52, Adil Amin 35, Shan Masood 32 played well.

For Faisalabad, Taj Wali 3 for 30 and Yasir Shah 2 for 29 bagged wickets.

There were two man of the matches Adil Amin (Islamabad) and Taj Wali (Faisalabad).

Summarized scores:

Faisalabad Region 170-7 in 20 overs: (Sahibzada Farhan 43, 39 balls, 5x4s, 1×6, Sohaib Maqsood 38, 22 balls, 1×4, 4x6s, Asif Ali 22, 13 balls, 1×4, 2x6s, Khurram Shahzad 37, 17 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s, Adil Amin 4-27, Muhammad Irfan Sr. 2-22, Umar Gul 1-30).

Islamabad Region 171-8 in 20 overs: (Saad Ali 52, 40 balls, 3x4s. 2x6s, Adil Amin 35, 27 balls, 2x4s, 2x6s, Shan Masood 32, 22 balls, 6x4s, Taj Wali 3-30, Yasir Shah 2-29).