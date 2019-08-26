Islamabad Art Fest 2019 to energize Pakistan art scene, encourage local art enthusiasts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Islamabad Art Fest 2019 (IAF-19) will energize Pakistan art scene and encourage local art enthusiasts and visitors to benefit from the ideas and art of the participating artists.

The event will take place in November 2019 and the selected artists will arrive in Pakistan 4 weeks ahead of inauguration to execute site specific projects requiring elaborate arrangements which may include music or theatrical performances, cross-disciplinary collaborative works and screenings at multiple venues in and around Islamabad.

According to Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), IAF-19 is being co curated by Director General PNCA Jamal Shah along with a curatorial team of distinguished professionals from visual and performing art.