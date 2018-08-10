Islam teaches protection of religious minorities: Hasan Askari

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Friday said every state is responsible to
provide fundamental rights to its minorities besides ensuring
protection of their life and property.
In his message issued here in connection with
observance of the national day of minorities, the Caretaker CM said that
services rendered by the minority communities for development
and prosperity of the country was beyond any doubt.
He said all minorities enjoy complete liberty and freedom
to follow their faith and perform their religious obligations.
A commitment should be made to promote the message of love
and affection along with reiterating the commitment to taking
necessary steps for protection of rights of religious minorities
in Pakistan, he added.
Under the constitution of Pakistan, minority communities
are given complete constitutional rights to live and work. On
the other side, religion of Islam has also taught about the
protection of rights of religious minorities.
Similarly, Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali
Jinnah also stressed equal rights for minorities.