Islam teaches protection of religious minorities: Hasan Askari

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Friday said every state is responsible to

provide fundamental rights to its minorities besides ensuring

protection of their life and property.

In his message issued here in connection with

observance of the national day of minorities, the Caretaker CM said that

services rendered by the minority communities for development

and prosperity of the country was beyond any doubt.

He said all minorities enjoy complete liberty and freedom

to follow their faith and perform their religious obligations.

A commitment should be made to promote the message of love

and affection along with reiterating the commitment to taking

necessary steps for protection of rights of religious minorities

in Pakistan, he added.

Under the constitution of Pakistan, minority communities

are given complete constitutional rights to live and work. On

the other side, religion of Islam has also taught about the

protection of rights of religious minorities.

Similarly, Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali

Jinnah also stressed equal rights for minorities.