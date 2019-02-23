Islam teaches muslims to help the needy through donation: President

479
APP46-23 KARACHI: February 23 - President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the gathering during his visit to Saylani Welfare Trust. APP

KARACHI, Feb 23 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday said Islam teaches the muslims to help the needy people by donating  money and Allah Almighty has also said in the holy Quran to donate from what He has given us.
He said this while addressing a ceremony during his visit to the head office of Saylani Welfare Trust at  Bahadurabad here.