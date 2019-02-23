Islam teaches muslims to help the needy through donation: President

KARACHI, Feb 23 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday said Islam teaches the muslims to help the needy people by donating money and Allah Almighty has also said in the holy Quran to donate from what He has given us.
He said this while addressing a ceremony during his visit to the head office of Saylani Welfare Trust at Bahadurabad here.
