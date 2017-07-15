Islam is a religion of peace: Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, July 15 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to the United

States, Aizaz Chaudhry Saturday said those who commit crime in the

name of religion, do not present a true picture of Islam.

Addressing a gathering at an annual dinner of Al-Qalam

Academy in Virginia, Aizaz said Islam is a religion of peace, love

and tolerance, said a press release issued here.

The ambassador said we should all strive hard to create a

peaceful world and key to achieving this most desired goal is to

impart modern quality education to our youth. He emphasized to

inculcate high moral values, Islam stresses upon all human beings to

get education.

He also urged the Pakistani-American community to have full

ownership of these values and act as a bridge between country of

their residence and country of their origin.

“It was heartening to note that Pakistani community is taking

keen interest in establishing educational institutions that will

help the young Pakistani Americans to get modern education and

become useful part of the American society,” he said.

Chaudhry said Pakistani-American community is playing a very

significant role in various fields of life in the US. The ambassador

appreciated the role of Al-Qalam in imparting modern education as

many of its students are serving at various prominent places.

Chaudhry commended the management of Al-Qalam Academy for

their commitment and passion to make it an institution of modern

learning, driven by technology with primary focus on Islamic

teachings.