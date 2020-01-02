ISL-United makes Radio Pakistan media partner

LAHORE, Jan 02 (APP):Islamabad United-a franchise of Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Thursday announced media partnership with Radio Pakistan’s FM 101 channel for the

upcoming PSL-V season.

An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the two partners was held at the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) office here.

Islamabad United’s owner Ali Naqvi and Director General PBC Samina Waqar signed the MoU while famous star spin bowling consultant of Islamabad United Saeed Ajmal was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Naqvi said: “We are extremely excited that all matches of the PSL season-V were going to be held in Pakistan.” He said that 425 international cricketers had applied to play PSL in Pakistan which was a huge endorsement that Pakistan’s grounds were actually open for international cricket. Whereas,89 alone English players have shown their availability to come to Pakistan and it was a self evident of PSL’s success and efforts of Pakistan for international cricket at home ground.

He said the Radio Pakistan was heard all over the country and:” We are honored and looking forward to partner with the Radio Pakistan for the PSL”, The whole plan was put a positive message of Pakistan through cricket in all over the world.

DG Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar said that it was a matter of great excitement that cricket was reviving in Pakistan as all matches of the PSL would be played at home grounds.

She said that radio and cricket had historical relations and radio was also reviving cricket commentary in Pakistan.

She expressed the hope that PSL would continue to be held in Pakistan in future as well.

To a question, she said that besides cricket, the Radio was also looking to jointly work with other sports like hockey etc.

Cricket star Saeed Ajmal said that in the last year’s PSL final played in Pakistan, there was huge crowd participation and the players enjoyed a lot. This year, he said that entire PSL matches were being played in Pakistan that was not less than a pride for the country and way to bring international teams to home grounds.

He said that PSL was included in top three cricket leagues in the world, stressing that maximum participation by the cricket lovers could add to PSL’s popularity across the globe.