Ishaq Dar, US Assistant Secretary discuss issues of bilateral interest

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Alice G. Wells, US Assistant Secretary

for South and Central Asia and Acting Special Representative for

Afghanistan and Pakistan called on Chairman Parliamentary Committee on

Electoral Reforms Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday and discussed

matters of bilateral interest.

Senator Dar congratulated Ambassador Wells on assuming her new

responsibilities at the State Department.

He apprised her regarding the reforms being undertaken in the

electoral process in the country.

Senator Ishaq Dar said it was with a comprehensive and dedicated

effort that eight different laws on election system were being consolidated

into a single law.

The draft law had already been prepared after thorough consultation

by the Parliamentary Committee consisting of all political parties in the

parliament.

He said the draft law would be placed before the parliament for

legislation very soon.

The proposed law, he said, envisaged bringing complete transparency

in the election system in the country.

Senator Dar and Ambassador Wells also discussed the current security

situation in the region including Afghanistan.

Senator Ishaq Dar said Pakistan believed in having cordial ties

with all its neighbours and stood for peace and prosperity in the region.

Pakistan supported all steps and efforts towards enhancing regional

connectivity and economic cooperation.

Senator Dar said revival of economy and elimination of extremism

and terrorism had been part of the four major priorities of the PMLN’s

election manifesto.

He said Pakistan had made tremendous progress in both these

areas in the last four years.

Senator Dar referred to his recent interactions with U.S. National

Security Advisor Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster wherein they had

agreed to take steps to further promote Pak-US relations.

Ishaq Dar also made special mention of Pakistan’s continued efforts

to eliminate the scourge of militancy.

He also referred to the recent meeting between Chief of Army Staff,

General Qamar Bajwa and US Commander in Afghanistan Gen Nicholson

and said Pakistani people and armed forces were committed to the cause

of eliminating terrorism and had offered countless sacrifices in the war on

terror which were internationally known.

US Assistant Secretary appreciated Pakistan Government’s steps in

strengthening the national economy and improving the overall security

situation.

Referring to the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan,

she emphasized the need for continued efforts to counter and eliminate the

terrorist threat.

US Ambassador David Hale was also present on the occasion.