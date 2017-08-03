Ishaq Dar, US Assistant Secretary discuss issues of bilateral interest

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Alice G. Wells, US Assistant Secretary
for South and Central Asia and Acting Special Representative for
Afghanistan and Pakistan called on Chairman Parliamentary Committee on
Electoral Reforms Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday and discussed
matters of bilateral interest.
Senator Dar congratulated Ambassador Wells on assuming her new
responsibilities at the State Department.
He apprised her regarding the reforms being undertaken in the
electoral process in the country.
Senator Ishaq Dar said it was with a comprehensive and dedicated
effort that eight different laws on election system were being consolidated
into a single law.
The draft law had already been prepared after thorough consultation
by the Parliamentary Committee consisting of all political parties in the
parliament.
He said the draft law would be placed before the parliament for
legislation very soon.
The proposed law, he said, envisaged bringing complete transparency
in the election system in the country.
Senator Dar and Ambassador Wells also discussed the current security
situation in the region including Afghanistan.
Senator Ishaq Dar said Pakistan believed in having cordial ties
with all its neighbours and stood for peace and prosperity in the region.
Pakistan supported all steps and efforts towards enhancing regional
connectivity and economic cooperation.
Senator Dar said revival of economy and elimination of extremism
and terrorism had been part of the four major priorities of the PMLN’s
election manifesto.
He said Pakistan had made tremendous progress in both these
areas in the last four years.
Senator Dar referred to his recent interactions with U.S. National
Security Advisor Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster wherein they had
agreed to take steps to further promote Pak-US relations.
Ishaq Dar also made special mention of Pakistan’s continued efforts
to eliminate the scourge of militancy.
He also referred to the recent meeting between Chief of Army Staff,
General Qamar Bajwa and US Commander in Afghanistan Gen Nicholson
and said Pakistani people and armed forces were committed to the cause
of eliminating terrorism and had offered countless sacrifices in the war on
terror which were internationally known.
US Assistant Secretary appreciated Pakistan Government’s steps in
strengthening the national economy and improving the overall security
situation.
Referring to the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan,
she emphasized the need for continued efforts to counter and eliminate the
terrorist threat.
US Ambassador David Hale was also present on the occasion.