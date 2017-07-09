Ishaq Dar strongly rebuts allegations against him: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad

Ishaq Dar vehemently rejects and strongly rebuts all the allegations publicized by a

section of media against him over the past few days,

a spokesman said here Sunday.

The spokesman for Senator Ishaq Dar, in a statement here, said

the following allegations made by the media were false, malicious,

obnoxious and mala fide allegations against the Finance Minister.

1) That during the appearance before the Joint Investigation

Team (JIT) for the Panama case, Senator Ishaq Dar told the JIT that

not only is he willing to act as witness in the case against the

prime minister’s family, he is even willing to give any required

statement against the prime minister’s family;

2) That Senator Ishaq Dar is seeking citizenship of the United

States of America for himself and his family;

3) That Senator Ishaq Dar has secretly married a member of the

National Assembly; and

4) That motor vehicle tax (token tax) of Mercedes Benz car,

registration No. MV-109, registered in the name of Senator Ishaq

Dar, has never been paid since it was purchased in 2008.

The spokesman said all the above-mentioned claims were utter

rubbish and malicious disinformation, intended to cause harm and

damage to the Senator’s personal and professional reputation.

He also questioned how any media person can claim to be

aware of the discussions held during the proceedings of the

JIT, including the statements made by persons summoned by the

JIT.

The spokesman confirmed that Senator Dar had made payments

of the motor vehicle tax in each year since 2008 for his said

vehicle till June 30, 2018.

He said appropriate actions were are being taken against

the responsible persons/parties, with respect to all of the

aforementioned allegations.

The spokesman further highlighted that all the false and

baseless allegations against Senator Dar had only been made and

publicized by a section of the media over the past few days,

following the press talk given by Senator Dar on Monday July 03,

2017 outside the Federal Judicial Academy, in which he revealed

certain facts regarding Imran Khan, who had been unable to clarify

any of the those till date.