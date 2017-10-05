Ishaq Dar reviews revenue collection performance

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance Senator

Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a session of Chief Commissioners

Conference at Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday which reviewed

revenue collection performance of the first quarter of the current

fiscal year.

The minister while addressing the conference said that target

for the current fiscal year has been fixed at Rs 4013 billion which

is 19.4% higher than the previous year, whereas during the first

quarter FBR has registered an increase of more than 20% growth,

which was really a praiseworthy feat, says a press release.

This increase has been achieved despite the fact that Rs. 41

billion worth of tax refunds were issued by FBR in the July –

September quarter, against 19 billion issued in the same period

during previous fiscal year.

“I congratulate the FBR team on this significant achievement,”

the Minister said.

He added, having done all this, it was also essential that the

whole FBR team continued to work with the same zeal and perseverance

to achieve the overall targets for FY 2017-18.

The minister on the occasion emphasized for more efforts and

measures for broadening of tax base in real terms.

He said undoubtedly encouragement of existing and potential

taxpayers along with friendly treatment and moral persuasion should

be the FBR’s main forte.

At the same time it was also moral obligation of the people in

general, the business community and others who are required to pay

tax, to contribute to the national exchequer, he added.

The minister went on to say that in view of security

challenges that the country is facing and the continued war on

terror, more and more resources were needed by the nation.

FBR being the revenue generating authority had a great

responsibility to strive hard to help meet this requirement, the

Minister remarked.

He called upon the participants of the conference to come up

with still better suggestions and reformatory steps for further

growth in revenue in future as well as effective working of the FBR.

Chairman FBR on the occasion said that the new team of FBR is

working wholeheartedly under the guidance and encouragement of the

Finance Minister.

He said efforts were already afoot for broadening the tax base

and “we shall continue to focus on this sphere”.