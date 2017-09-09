Ishaq Dar meets Chinese Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Saturday held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xiao Jie to discuss various issues of mutual interest including ways and means to further enhance the bilateral economic relations.

According to a statement received here, Mr Jie welcomed Ishaq Dar on his visit to China.

He said that senior level exchanges between the two neighbors had been helpful in furthering the objectives of strong bilateral relationship.

He appreciated the efforts of government of Pakistan for timely implementation of CPEC projects.

He also thanked Minister Dar for Pakistan’s support to the CAREC Institute in Urumqi and expressed the hope that Pakistani professionals will also continue to extend support to the Institute in future.

Dar said that Pak-China strategic relationship was an anchor for regional peace and stability.

He said that Pakistan-China friendship enjoyed across-the-board political, institutional and popular support in Pakistan.

He said that the bilateral relationship had further strengthened through the launch of the CPEC initiative, which would bring the two countries even closer.

He congratulated Minister Jie on the inauguration of CAREC Institute and said that Pakistan would continue to actively participate in the activities of the Institue just as it had extended full support during the process of establishment of the Institute.