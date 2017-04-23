Ishaq Dar meet EVP CEO International Finance Corporation

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Pakistan delegation headed by Finance

Minister Ishaq Dar met with Executive Vice President (EVP) & CEO of

International Finance Corporation (IFC) Philippe Le Houerou at the

World Bank.

During the meeting, Houerou congratulated Finance Minister Dar

on undertaking structural reforms and completing IMF program, said

a press release received here on Sunday.

He said International Finance Corporation (IFC) has a Program

portfolio of around $800 million and want to increase it to over a

one billion USD. He further said IFC is working with private sector

and is looking forward to opportunities to increase private sector

investment in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar thanked IFC for increasing

Program portfolio in Pakistan. He observed that IFC can support

Pakistan’s energy sector projects by channeling private investment

to this sector.

Towards the end of the meeting, Minister Dar invited EVP IFC

to assist the government of Pakistan in privatization of some of the

state owned enterprises.