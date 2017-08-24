Ishaq Dar felicitates National Savings on winning international award

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Thursday felicitated National Savings on being honoured with award for “Outstanding Contribution to Financial Inclusion Pakistan 2017” by the prestigious CFI.co Magazine Awards Programme, UK.

The international business awards program is adjudged by eminent

internal and external panel of experts.

It may be mentioned that each year, CFI.co seeks out individuals and

organizations that contribute significantly to the convergence of

economies and truly add value for all stakeholders.

The Awards Programme aims to identify excellence to inspire others to

further improve their own performance, said a statement issued by Finance Ministry.

More than 500 entries were received this year, from a wide array of

public and private companies of all sizes, from a variety of

organizations and geographic regions all over the world.

“National Savings has excelled in its category, showing fantastic

prowess in digital innovation and creativity. National Savings will be honored by CFI having an opportunity to deliver its message in print magazines which will be distributed in World Bank and other prestigious financial institutions all over the world” the experts panel stated.

In order to further the agenda of Financial Inclusion, National

Savings has recently secured support from multilaterals, like World

Bank, Karandaaz (DFID and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) and USAID.

Whilst USAID has offered to extend Technical Assistance on Legal, HR

and Product Development fronts to achieve smooth transition of the Organization to Corporation; the support for technology upgradation is coming from Karandaaz and the World Bank.

During the last 12 months, significant progress has been made on the

automation initiative of National Savings as 204 out of 376 branches are

on automated setup now, enhanced from merely 59 branches a year ago. Further, the road-map for technology up-gradation will take the existing

IT systems to the next level, offering ATM cards, internet and cell phone banking.

National Savings is an attached department of Ministry of Finance

with over 7.7 million Customer Accounts and 376 Branches across Pakistan.