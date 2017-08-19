Ishaq Dar condoles death of Col (Retd) Amir Ajmal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad
Ishaq Dar has expressed heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of
Col (retd) Aamir Ajmal, brother of Secretary Finance, Shahid
Mahmood.
Col (retd) Ajmal, 51, passed away in Qatar on August 17, where
he had been serving for some time, says a statement here on
Saturday.
He is survived by his widow and four children. His funeral
rites were performed in Faisalabad on arrival of his body from
Qatar, the other day.
In a message to Secretary Finance, Shahid Mahmood, the Finance
Minister said that losing a dear one in the family is the most
poignant time in one’s life.
This is a loss that is irreparable, he said. May Allah rest
the departed soul in eternal peace, the Minister prayed.
