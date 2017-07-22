IRSA releases 365,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA)

Saturday released 365,400 cusecs water from various rim stations

with inflow of 416,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the

Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1,522.00 feet, which was 142.00 feet

higher than its dead level 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was

recorded as 245,500 cusecs while outflow 219,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1,219.00

feet, which was 179.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet

whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 34,600

cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was

recorded as 297,600, 238,600 and 103,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 47,600 cusecs of

water was released at Nowshera and 56,100 cusecs released from the

Chenab River at Marala.