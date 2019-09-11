IRSA releases 206,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 206,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 212,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam had already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 126,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1222.80 feet, which was 182.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.