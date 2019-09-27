IRS probationers visit Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):A delegation of 42 probationary officers along with 3 faculty members of 46th Inland Revenue Service (IRS) from Lahore here on Friday visited the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa during a study trip. On arrival, they were received by senior officials of Lok Virsa who showed them around various three-dimensional creative displays at the Pakistan ational Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum). The museum depicts living cultural traditions and lifestyles of the people of Pakistan. The museum not only documents the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan but also projects cultures of other friendly countries that share similarities with the culture of Pakistan including China, Iran, Turkey and Central Asian States.

They took keen interest in the dioramas especially the Hall of Antiquity and Continuity, truck art, hall of ballads and romances and musical heritage gallery.