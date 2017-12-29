IRNA, APP can take bilateral relations of two brotherly countries to new level

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Exchange of news and media cooperation between the two brotherly Islamic countries can take the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran to new level as such arrangement can open up direct communication between the people of the two countries besides governmental diplomatic efforts.

This was crux of the discussion here Friday between IRNA – State News Agency of Iran – Bureau Chief (BC) in Islamabad, Seyed Bahador Hosseini and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Managing Director (MD) Masood Malik. Seyed Bahador Hosseini was assisted by Afzal Reza, Editor IRNA, Islamabad whereas APP MD was assisted by Director (News) Coordination, Akram Malik and Diplomatic Correspondent Muhammad Qamrullah Chaudhry.

Hosseini called on APP MD to extend invitation to visit IRNA headquarters in Tehran next year on behalf of his managing director, Muhammad Khudaddi besides discussing means enhancing bilateral cooperation in media sector.

The APP MD, accepting the invitation to visit Iran next year, said media could play important role in cementing relations of two brotherly countries. Welcoming the BC, he said APP was ready to extend cooperation to IRNA and its bureau in Islamabad.

Masood Malik said Pakistan and Iran were brotherly Muslim countries and both should cooperate in countering Western propaganda against Islam.

He suggested the exchange of journalists for promoting bilateral relations between the two countries which would also help bring the two state agencies further closer.

The BC vowed to work on enhancing economic, cultural and trade relations between Iran and Pakistan, adding that Iranian people had immense interest in knowing about the cultural heritage of the Pakistan as culture could connect two brotherly countries.

Bilateral trade was another sector for the mutual benefits that could enhance bilateral relations, he said adding, exchange of adequate information could help achieve this objective as two sides had immense potential to enhance imports and exports.

The BC suggested that the APP should deploy special correspondent in Tehran for ensuring proper coverage of important activities in Iran.

The APP MD assured that the APP was also keen to have its correspondent in Tehran and the process would soon be initiated for this purpose at the appropriate forum.

Later, APP MD presented the APP shield to visiting journalist.