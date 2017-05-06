Irfan Siddiqui seeks concerted efforts for promotion of Urdu

KARACHI, May 6 (APP): National Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui has called for concerted efforts to promote Urdu and the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well as Allama Iqbal among the youth.

In a meeting with Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here on Saturday he appreciated that the current provincial governor as a competent, ambitious and energetic person will help address problems faced by the people of Sindh.

Irfan Siddiqui briefed the Sindh Governor in detail about the measures being adopted for the renovation of Mazar-e-Quaid under Quaid-e-Azam Management Board.

Governor Muhammad Zubair on the occasion said completion of series of Federal Government funded projects in the province will not only ease the difficulties faced by the masses but also strengthen the basic infrastructure across the province.