Irfan Siddiqui reviews arrangements of upcoming `National Calligraphy Exhibition’

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui Friday said the

upcoming three-day National Calligraphy Exhibition would serve as

impetus to promote and revive the diminishing art of calligraphy and

motivate the young calligraphers to achieve excellence in their

work.

He was speaking during his visit to the National Art Gallery

of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to review the

arrangements of the exhibition.

Irfan Siddiqui termed calligraphy as a great Islamic legacy

and said concrete steps needed to be taken for its promotion.

During the visit, Irfan Siddiqui was accompanied by Senior

Joint Secretary, Mashhood Ahmed Mirza, Managing Director, National

Book Foundation, Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed, Director General Pakistan

National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Jamal Shah and other officials.

National Calligraphy Exhibition will be held from January 24

to January 26 at National Arts Gallery, Pakistan National Council of

the Arts (PNCA).

More than 100 calligraphic art pieces would be showcased in

the exhibition by around 50 new talented as well as professional

calligraphers from across the country.

The calligraphy exhibition would be arranged by National

History and Literary Heritage Division with the collaboration of

National Book Foundation (NBF).