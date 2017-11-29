Irfan Siddiqui proposes naming of capital roads after literary personalities, national heroes

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday proposed naming of the roads in Islamabad after renowned poets Josh Malihabadi, Hafeez Jalandhari and Jamiluddin Aali.

Addressing a high-level meeting Irfan Siddiqui said that personalities like Josh Malihabadi, Hafeez Jalandhari and Jamiluddin Aali are our precious literary asset.

“The services rendered in the field of the Urdu literature by legendary poets and writers require naming roads of federal capital after these personalities and other of their stature”, Irfan Siddiqui said.

Irfan Siddiqui directed the officials of the division to formally approach the CDA to discuss the process of naming of the roads.

Irfan Siddiqui stated that civilized nations always pay gratitude to their national heroes and acknowledge their contribution.

The meeting also reviewed the draft bill prepared by the Ministry of Law and Justice; the purpose of which is to regularise the process of naming of roads and buildings under the jurisdiction of federal government after the national heroes and prominent personalities.

During the meeting, Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Ansar Aziz and other senior officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) briefed about the current laws and procedures for naming of roads and buildings in Islamabad.

Sheikh Ansar Aziz assured his full support in naming the roads and building after national heroes and literary personalities.

Advisor to the Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui directed the CDA to provide the record of roads and building named after the national heroes and literary personalities to incorporate that during the process of new legislation.

Federal Secretary, NH&LH, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary, Capt (R) Abdul Majeed Niazi, Member (Admin) CDA, Yasir Pirzada and officials of the division and CDA also attended the meeting.