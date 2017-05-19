Irfan Siddiqui meets Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to inquire about his health

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Friday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and inquired about the health of Deputy Chairman Senate, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in Mastung blast, Irfan Siddiqui said that the whole nation is grieved over this barbaric and inhuman act of terrorism.

Irfan Siddiqui prayed for early recovery and good health of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri expressed sorrow over the death of more than two dozen people especially the student whose `Dastarbandi ritual’was performed before the deadly blast.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui and Senate Deputy Chairman, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and grant of courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.