Irfan Siddiqui directs to expedite work on establishing PAL offices

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division, Irfan Siddiqui

Tuesday directed the relevant officials to expedite work on

establishing more offices of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in

Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and

Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“The network of PAL offices is being expanded after the time period

of 40 years so there should be no delay in completion of this

project,” Irfan Siddiqui said while speaking in a meeting held at

the division premises.

This initiative will help promote literary activities across the

country and acknowledge the contributions of the writers and poets

of far flung areas, he said.

Chairman PAL, Dr Qasim Bughio briefed the Advisor to PM about the

latest update on establishing these offices.

Irfan Siddiqui said that all the national institutions

are working diligently to eradicate terrorism and extremism

however more efforts are needed on literary fronts.

“The menaces of terrorism and extremism can only be curbed through

the power of book, pen and knowledge”, Irfan Siddiqui said.

He said it is the national responsibility of literary persons to

use the power of their pen to end ignorance and inculcate positive

and constructive thinking among the citizens.

Irfan Siddiqui also directed to complete all the necessary

requirements for initiating ‘Intezar Hussain Award’ to the best

literary persons.

He also directed the officials to look into the possibilities to

have collaboration with Benazir Income Support Programme

(BISP) in this regard.

The meeting also reviewed the issuance of insurance

facility and monthly stipends for deserving literary persons.

The meeting was attended by Joint Secretary NH&LH division , Syed

Junaid Akhlaq and other officials of division and PAL.