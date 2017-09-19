Irfan Siddiqui directs to expedite work on establishing PAL offices

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division, Irfan Siddiqui
Tuesday directed the relevant officials to expedite work on
establishing more offices of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in
Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and
Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
“The network of PAL offices is being expanded after the time period
of 40 years so there should be no delay in completion of this
project,” Irfan Siddiqui said while speaking in a meeting held at
the division premises.
This initiative will help promote literary activities across the
country and acknowledge the contributions of the writers and poets
of far flung areas, he said.
Chairman PAL, Dr Qasim Bughio briefed the Advisor to PM about the
latest update on establishing these offices.
Irfan Siddiqui said that all the national institutions
are working diligently to eradicate terrorism and extremism
however more efforts are needed on literary fronts.
“The menaces of terrorism and extremism can only be curbed through
the power of book, pen and knowledge”, Irfan Siddiqui said.
He said it is the national responsibility of literary persons to
use the power of their pen to end ignorance and inculcate positive
and constructive thinking among the citizens.
Irfan Siddiqui also directed to complete all the necessary
requirements for initiating ‘Intezar Hussain Award’ to the best
literary persons.
He also directed the officials to look into the possibilities to
have collaboration with Benazir Income Support Programme
(BISP) in this regard.
The meeting also reviewed the issuance of insurance
facility and monthly stipends for deserving literary persons.
The meeting was attended by Joint Secretary NH&LH division , Syed
Junaid Akhlaq and other officials of division and PAL.
