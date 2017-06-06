Irfan Siddiqui directs IAP’ officials to mark Iqbal’ 140th birth anniversary with national zeal

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday

directed the officials of Iqbal Academy of Pakistan (IAP) to arrange

different literary and educational programmes to mark 140th birth

anniversary of the national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal by November.

Presiding the meeting of IAP here, Irfan Siddiqui emphasized

on promoting the vision and thoughts of Allama Iqbal through

organizing different activities including discussion programmes,

exhibitions, seminars and Mushaira to mark this occasion with

national zeal.

Irfan Siddiqui directed the officials of the academy to

present the final list of the programmes to be arranged in

connection with 140th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal during the

next meeting.

He also directed to arrange an international conference on

Iqbal day with participation of literary personalities and

researchers from different countries who have deep insight into

Iqbal’s work.

This conference will help devise strategies to overcome the

present day challenges confronted by the country through seeking

guidance from ideologies of Iqbal, he added.

Irfan Siddiqui said special books will be published to

disseminate Iqbal’s message among younger generation and idea of

using modern technology for this purpose is also under-

consideration.

The officials of the academy briefed Irfan Siddiqui about the

proposed activities for Iqbal day celebrations.

The meeting was attended by Secretary NH&LH Division, Engineer

Aamir Hasan, Vice President, IAP, Dr. Muneeb Iqbal, Chairman

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), Iftikhar Arif and

other officials.