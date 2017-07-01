Irfan Siddiqui condoles death of Sharif Farooq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History

and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist and Columnist Sharif Farooq.

In his condolence message, Irfan Siddiqui prayed for eternal peace of

the departed soul and granting courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said Sharif Farooq was a true Pakistani who was immersed with the

love for ideology of Pakistan and also remained an active member of Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Irfan Siddiqui also condoled with Tahir Farooq, the son of deceased as

well as other family members and prayed for peace of departed soul.