Irfan Siddiqui announces to establish Institute of Calligraphy in capital

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division, Irfan Siddiqui Friday announced to

establish a first-ever Institute of Calligraphy in federal capital to promote the glorious

Islamic art of Calligraphy.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of four-day

International Calligraphy Exhibition arranged by NH&LH Division in

collaboration with Research Center for Islamic History, Arts and

Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The exhibition started at Pakistan National Council of

the Arts (PNCA) as a part of Independence Day celebrations.

Addressing on the occasion, Irfan Siddique said “Institute of

Calligraphy will be established during the current year with an

objective to promote and preserve the noble art of calligraphy which

is distinctive due to its strong linkage with the religion”.

Advisor to Prime Minister said the art of calligraphy was

originated following the revelation of Quran and sustained during

more than 1400 years without any patronage and promotion at

government level.

“It was those calligraphers in far flung areas of the country

who without any encouragement and motivation kept this art alive and

introduced its different 20 fonts with passage of time”, he added.

He said the NH&LH Division had displayed the innovative work

of the calligraphers from across the country in this exhibition for

promotion of this art and encouragement of the artists.

Irfan Siddiqui said the division had increased the monthly

stipends and life insurance amount earlier for the literary persons

and now this facility would be extended to the calligraphers soon.

Irfan Siddiqui said this exhibition would prove as a milestone

toward promoting this art and open new avenues of cooperation in the

fields of Islamic history, arts and culture with other countries.

The participation of prominent calligraphers from across the

country and abroad would gave an opportunity to the young and

professional artists to interact, share their skills and learn from

each other’s experience, he added.

Federal Secretary, NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan in his

introductory remarks thanked the Director General, IRCICA, Dr.Halit

Eren for his cooperation toward arranging this event.

He said cooperation of IRCICA for organizing this exhibition

reflect the strong relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

Representative from IRCICA, Turkey, Said Kasim Oglu presented

the address of Director General IRCICA, Dr. Halit Eren.

More than 100 art pieces of professional and young

calligraphers from different countries were displayed in the

exhibition.

Around 43 art pieces of the calligraphers from Egypt, Morocco,

Iran,Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Indonesia, Bosnia and

Herzegovina, Spain, Britain, Thailand, Sudan and Jordan were

displayed in the exhibition.

While the art pieces of around 36 Pakistani calligraphers from

different parts of the country were also part of the exhibition.

Am 11-member delegation comprising high officials from IRCICA

as well as calligraphers from different countries participated in

the exhibition.

The exhibition would be continued for four days so that the

art lovers could visit the exhibition thoroughly and observed the

art work of the professional calligraphers and learn innovations.

A seminar titled “Fun-i-Khatati; Tahafuz aur Farogh Key

Taqazey” will be held on August 26 where local and foreign experts

will have fruitful discussion on the ways to revive this glorious

Islamic art with a renewed spirit.