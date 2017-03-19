Irfan Siddique condoles with family of Ibn-e-Kaleem

MULTAN, Mar 19 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddique on Sunday
condoled with the family of late Ibn-e-Kaleem, a noted
calligrapher of the region who died on March 13.
According to official sources, Irfan Siddique went to
the house of the late calligrapher and expressed sorrow with
his sons over death of Ibn-e-Kaleem.
Ibn-e-Kaleem was an asset of the contemporary age and
he contributed great in the field of calligraphy, Irfan
said and added the work of the late calligrapher would
remain alive for centuries.
Mukhtiar Ahmed, the son of Ibn-e-Kaleem, told Irfan
Siddique about establishment of “Dabastan Faroogh-e-Khatati”.