Iraq reaffirms its diplomatic support to Pakistan for resolution of Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Thursday said that peace in the region was imperative for regional progress and prosperity as all conflicts would resolve through diplomatic engagement.

Referring to the issue of Kashmir, the Speaker said that it was flashpoint and a detrimental to the regional peace and Pakistan advocates resolution of this issue in accordance with the United Nations (UN) Resolution and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

The Speaker made these remarks while in talking to Shaikh Dr Hamam Hamoudi, Head of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq accompanied by a 5-members Parliamentary delegation comprising Members of Iraqi Parliament in Parliament House, a press release said.